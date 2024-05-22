 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy: It’s “extremely important” to get Brandon Aiyuk situation resolved

  
Published May 22, 2024 01:24 PM

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is not attending the team’s voluntary offseason program as he seeks a new contract.

While Aiyuk is well-versed in San Francisco’s offense and has plenty of established chemistry with Brock Purdy, the quarterback would still like the situation to be resolved — with Aiyuk sticking with the club — as soon as possible.

“Yeah, I think it’s extremely important,” Purdy said in his Wednesday press conference. “He is a playmaker. Love throwing to him. Love B.A. as a person. So yeah, it’s definitely important.

“Like I’ve said this before, it’s out of my control. But for me, I’m showing up every day trying to get better with the new guys and the guys that are here and that is what it is. But hopefully, it gets settled soon.”

With the rumor mill flying a few weeks back, Purdy noted that he did have to watch and see whether or not Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel would be traded during the draft.

“The draft is going on and stuff and obviously you’re excited to get guys that you’re drafting but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Dang dude, we could have some kind of trade stuff happen and whatever,’” Purdy said. “But like I said, all that’s out of my control.

“I was sort of just sitting there, waiting to see what our team was going to do and everything. My job is to show up and rip it to the open guy and try to win games. So that’s my mindset with it. But I do love my boys and I obviously hope that we can all continue to play together.”

Aiyuk was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns.