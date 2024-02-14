Brock Purdy looking forward to a “legit offseason”

The season did not end the way 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wanted it to, but he was able to find one thing to feel good about as the offseason gets underway.

Purdy faced elbow surgery and an extended rehab when the 2022 season because he tore his UCL in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy was unscathed physically in the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs on Sunday and he said from the team’s facility on Tuesday that he is looking forward to being able to focus on improving his game rather than getting healthy.

“It’ll be nice to sort of work on my craft, get a real legit offseason in,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Obviously last year, the season ended, surgery, rehab, trying to get back for the season, so it was just all so fast and going a million miles an hour. So for me to be able to take a step away for a little bit and then I think just work on my mobility, obviously continuing with my arm strength and all that, will be huge for me.”

Purdy’s first full season as a starter featured plenty of positives, so the idea that he can become a better player over the coming months is one that should have plenty of appeal to the organization as they move toward the 2024 season.