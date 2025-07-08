 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy on Deebo Samuel departure: It sucks, we had an awesome relationship

  
Published July 8, 2025 12:43 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is adjusting to life with a new contract and he’ll have to adjust to life without wide receiver Deebo Samuel when he gets on the field this fall.

Samuel moved on to the Commanders in a trade earlier this offseason, which marked a major change to the look of the offense around Purdy as Samuel has been a major part of the team’s approach over the last three seasons. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Purdy noted how Samuel embraced him when he took over at quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022 and how he’ll miss that relationship during games.

“It sucks, dude. He’s my boy,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I love Deebo. Day 1, he’s always had my back and believed in me when I got in. I didn’t really know how the guys were going to take it when I did get thrown in. Jimmy went down, I was the last quarterback, and Deebo was nothing but just great to me, dude, building me up, and just giving me confidence. In games, we fed off each other’s energy and building each other up. It was awesome, and over the last couple of years, same thing. So, we created just a great relationship. He’s my brother.”

The 49ers are also set to be without Brandon Aiyuk at the start of the 2025 season, so Purdy will have to build connections with other wideouts and start taking younger teammates under his wing in a similar way that Samuel did in order to keep things rolling for the Niners.