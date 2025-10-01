Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings listed as non-participants

The 49ers’ official injury report was as expected.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib) did not participate in the walkthrough on Tuesday. The 49ers estimated them as non-participants on Monday.

General Manager John Lynch called Purdy and Pearsall questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Rams.

Purdy missed Weeks 2-3 before playing on Sunday, but his toe injury flared up afterward.

Defensive end Robert Beal (ankle) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) remained out of practice as well. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) returned to practice as limited participants on Tuesday.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck), defensive end Mykel Williams (wrist/oblique) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) again were limited.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (calf) remained full participants, and Jones will start again if Purdy can’t play.