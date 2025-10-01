 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings listed as non-participants

  
Published September 30, 2025 09:52 PM

The 49ers’ official injury report was as expected.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib) did not participate in the walkthrough on Tuesday. The 49ers estimated them as non-participants on Monday.

General Manager John Lynch called Purdy and Pearsall questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Rams.

Purdy missed Weeks 2-3 before playing on Sunday, but his toe injury flared up afterward.

Defensive end Robert Beal (ankle) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) remained out of practice as well. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) returned to practice as limited participants on Tuesday.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck), defensive end Mykel Williams (wrist/oblique) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) again were limited.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (calf) remained full participants, and Jones will start again if Purdy can’t play.