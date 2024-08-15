 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy: We were a couple plays from winning the Super Bowl, we’ve got to learn from it

  
Published August 15, 2024 04:08 AM

Brock Purdy says his 49ers have to channel their frustrations at falling just short in last season’s Super Bowl toward winning it all this year.

Purdy told KPIX that getting married shortly after the Super Bowl gave him a brief reprieve from the frustrations of losing in overtime, but that once he started watching film of the loss to the Chiefs with head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, the frustration grew — as did the desire to get back to the Super Bowl.

“Once we got back for OTAs and stuff, rewatching the Super Bowl with Shanahan and Griese and all the guys, it’s like, Dang, it really was there,” Purdy said. “We were a couple plays away from winning it. You’ve got to learn from it, you’ve got to pick you head back up, go to work and try to go get it again. It was tough. Still look back on it and think, We wish we coulda, woulda, but that’s life, so now we’ve got to respond.”

The betting odds have the 49ers as the favorites to win the NFC Championship and return to the Super Bowl — but the odds again have the Chiefs as the favorites to win it all.