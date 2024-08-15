Brock Purdy: We were a couple plays from winning the Super Bowl, we’ve got to learn from it

Brock Purdy says his 49ers have to channel their frustrations at falling just short in last season’s Super Bowl toward winning it all this year.

Purdy told KPIX that getting married shortly after the Super Bowl gave him a brief reprieve from the frustrations of losing in overtime, but that once he started watching film of the loss to the Chiefs with head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, the frustration grew — as did the desire to get back to the Super Bowl.

“Once we got back for OTAs and stuff, rewatching the Super Bowl with Shanahan and Griese and all the guys, it’s like, Dang, it really was there,” Purdy said. “We were a couple plays away from winning it. You’ve got to learn from it, you’ve got to pick you head back up, go to work and try to go get it again. It was tough. Still look back on it and think, We wish we coulda, woulda, but that’s life, so now we’ve got to respond.”

The betting odds have the 49ers as the favorites to win the NFC Championship and return to the Super Bowl — but the odds again have the Chiefs as the favorites to win it all.