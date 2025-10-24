Brock Purdy will miss his fourth straight game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out again this week.

Purdy was a limited participant in practice this week, but the 49ers ruled him out with a toe injury for the fourth straight game. Purdy missed two other games earlier in the year and Mac Jones has helped the Niners to a 4-1 record in his five starts.

The Niners will also be without wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), and center Jake Brendel (hamstring).

Offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (quad) are listed as questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday.