Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule
2020 Supercars Championship: Townsville SuperSprint
Scott McLaughlin wants Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR leap: ‘I really hope he comes to America’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?
nbc_imsa_weatherqlintv_230721.jpg
Gunn recaps first pole of the season at FCP Euro
nbc_imsa_weatherqualhl_230721.jpg
HL: FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Broncos agree to terms with Brett Maher

  
Published July 21, 2023 09:08 PM

The Broncos have agreed to terms with free agent kicker Brett Maher, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Maher will compete with Elliott Fry for the job.

He worked out for the Broncos on May 23, shortly after they released Brandon McManus with a post-June 1 designation to save $3.75 million on their salary cap.

Maher was with Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2021, and Maher made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts in eight games.

He was with the Cowboys last season, but the team decided to move on from him after he developed a case of the yips in the postseason.

Maher made 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points in the regular season in 2022. But after missing a PAT in Week 18 at Washington, Maher set an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa.

He had another PAT blocked in the divisional round loss to the 49ers on a low kick that was headed left.