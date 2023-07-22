Broncos agree to terms with Brett Maher

The Broncos have agreed to terms with free agent kicker Brett Maher, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Maher will compete with Elliott Fry for the job.

He worked out for the Broncos on May 23, shortly after they released Brandon McManus with a post-June 1 designation to save $3.75 million on their salary cap.

Maher was with Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2021, and Maher made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts in eight games.

He was with the Cowboys last season, but the team decided to move on from him after he developed a case of the yips in the postseason.

Maher made 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points in the regular season in 2022. But after missing a PAT in Week 18 at Washington, Maher set an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa.

He had another PAT blocked in the divisional round loss to the 49ers on a low kick that was headed left.