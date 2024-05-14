 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to terms with third-round pick Jonah Elliss

  
Published May 14, 2024 04:16 PM

The Broncos have gotten another one of their 2024 draft picks under contract.

Denver has agreed to terms with third-round pick Jonah Elliss, according to multiple reports.

Elliss, 21, played his college ball at Utah before the Broncos selected him at No. 76 overall. The outside linebacker recorded 16 sacks with 23 tackles for loss in 35 games.

Denver now has all but one of its 2024 draftees under contract. Fourth-round receiver Troy Franklin is the remaining unsigned pick.