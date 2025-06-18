Broncos agree to terms with UFL CB Mario Goodrich

The Broncos have agreed to terms with UFL cornerback Mario Goodrich, James Larsen of UFL Newsroom reports.

Goodrich played seven games for the Birmingham Stallions, including one in the postseason, and totaled 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

He signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2022 and played four games for the team in 2023. Goodrich started one of those contests and recorded five tackles.

The Eagles waived Goodrich during training camp last summer, and the Giants claimed him. New York waived Goodrich with an injury designation out of the preseason.