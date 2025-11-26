 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to three-year extension with DT Malcolm Roach

  
November 26, 2025

The Broncos have locked up another player with a contract extension.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach has agreed to a three-year deal with Denver worth up to $29.25 million with $14 million guaranteed, NFL media reports.

Roach, 27, was in the last year of his contract with the Broncos after signing a two-year agreement in the 2024 offseason. He’s appeared in 23 games for Denver, recording 4.5 sacks.

Roach started his career under head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s tallied 5.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits in 64 career games with seven starts.