Broncos asked Russell Wilson to delay transformation of injury guarantee to full guarantee

The specific communications between the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson regarding his injury guarantee have generated much interest in recent days. Wilson’s explanation on Friday that the team asked him to “change” his injury guarantee does not provide a clear answer as to what transpired.

Per multiple sources, and as previously surmised, the Broncos did not ask Wilson to waive or to in any way sacrifice his existing injury guarantees. The Broncos simply wanted to delay the date on which the injury guarantees became full guarantees.

Currently, $37 million in 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury. It transforms to a full guarantee on the fifth day of the 2024 league year, in March. The Broncos wanted to delay the date on which the money became fully guaranteed until 2025. Wilson declined.

The Broncos allowed Wilson to start seven more games before benching him. The decision to bench him for the final two games of the 2023 season comes from a desire to ensure that he will be able to pass a physical before the $37 million in injury guarantees become full guarantees. If he’s injured, they can’t cut him before the money becomes fully guaranteed.

Eventually, they will cut him. If, as coach Sean Payton has said, Wilson is being benched because the offense needs a spark, the fact that Payton doesn’t believe the spark will come from Wilson means that Payton doesn’t believe the Broncos should continue to pay him like a franchise quarterback. And they will not, after next weekend.