Broncos cut FB Michael Burton, sign OG Calvin Throckmorton to active roster

The Broncos made a procedural move Friday, signing offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster and releasing fullback Michael Burton, the team announced.

The Broncos will sign Burton back to the practice squad Saturday and elevate him for Sunday’s game.

Throckmorton was out of elevations, having played in three games from the practice squad this season. He has seen action on three offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

Throckmorton has appeared in 48 career games and started 27.

Burton has played all eight games this season and has five receptions for 40 yards. He has played 80 offensive snaps and 149 on special teams.