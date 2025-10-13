Broncos’ defense has 30 sacks through six games, on pace to break NFL record

The Broncos sacked Jets quarterback Justin Fields nine times on Sunday, giving Denver an NFL-leading total of 30 sacks this season. And putting the Broncos on pace to make NFL history.

Denver is averaging five sacks a game this year, which puts the Denver D on pace to finish this season with 85 sacks in 17 games. That would shatter the current NFL record of 72 sacks, set by the Bears in 1984.

The Broncos’ pass rush is led by Nick Bonitto, who has an NFL-high eight sacks this season. That puts him on pace to finish the season with 22.5 sacks, which would tie the NFL record, set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and tied by T.J. Watt in 2021.

In the second year of coach Sean Payton’s tenure, Denver looks like a contender. Payton building an offense around quarterback Bo Nix is a big part of that, but the defense making life hell for opposing quarterbacks may prove to be a bigger part.