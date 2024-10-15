 Skip navigation
Broncos designate Mike McGlinchey, Baron Browning for return from IR

  
Published October 15, 2024 05:30 PM

The Broncos have opened the window for a couple of players on injured reserve to return to active duty.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and linebacker Baron Browning were designated for return on Tuesday. McGlinchey sprained his MCL in Week Two and Browning suffered a foot injury in the same game.

Both players could be activated in time to face the Saints on Thursday night and they have three weeks to practice before the team will reach a deadline to activate them or shut them down for the year.

The NFL’s daily transaction report also shows that the Broncos have waived defensive back Tanner McCalister and released linebacker Kristian Welch.