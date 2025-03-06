 Skip navigation
Broncos announce new additions, title changes to coaching staff

  
Published March 6, 2025 05:19 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s staff for the 2025 season has been finalized.

There will be eight new coaches in Denver, including special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. Rizzi’s addition was reported earlier in the offseason and the Broncos officially announced that they’ve also hired assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan, director of game management/offensive line assistant Evan Rothstein, defensive quality control coach Todd Davis, defensive quality control coach Brian Niedermeyer, assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf, special teams quality control coach Zach Line, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Taylor Porter.

The Broncos also announced new titles for offensive run game coordinator/assistant head coach Zach Strief, offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, tight ends coach Austin King, defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach Jim Leonhard, cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch, linebackers coach Isaac Shewmaker, and director of strength and conditioning Shaun Snee.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, running backs coach Lou Ayeni, senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, offenisve passing game specialist Zach Grossi, offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore, offensive quality control coach Favian Upshaw, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, defensive line coach Jamar Cain, and senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt return from last year’s staff.