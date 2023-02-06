 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos hire Zach Strief as offensive line coach

  
Published February 6, 2023 10:55 AM
February 6, 2023 03:01 PM
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t have access to the facility, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why this is exactly what the QB needs.

The Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new offensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Strief played under and coached under Sean Payton, so his hiring was expected.

He was an offensive lineman with the Saints from 2006-17 after they made him a seventh-round choice. Strief played 158 games with 76 starts.

He began coaching as assistant offensive line coach of the Saints in 2021 and remained in that job last season even after Dennis Allen became head coach.