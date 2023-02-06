Report: Broncos hire Zach Strief as offensive line coach

The Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new offensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Strief played under and coached under Sean Payton, so his hiring was expected.

He was an offensive lineman with the Saints from 2006-17 after they made him a seventh-round choice. Strief played 158 games with 76 starts.

He began coaching as assistant offensive line coach of the Saints in 2021 and remained in that job last season even after Dennis Allen became head coach.