Broncos increase lead to 21-9 after Chiefs muffed punt

The Chiefs are self-destructing in Denver and will need a huge comeback to extend their six-game winning streak this season and win their 17th in a row over the Broncos.

Kansas City’s fourth turnover might be the nail, as Mecole Hardman muffed at punt at his own 5-yard line. Drew Sanders recovered at the 10, and two plays later, Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton all alone in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown.

The Broncos lead 21-9 with 10:33 left.

In the first half, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and lost a fumble, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling lost a fumble.

Wilson is only 11-of-18 for 119 yards but has three touchdowns. He threw a 4-yarder to Javonte Williams and an 11-yarder to Jerry Jeudy in the first half as the Broncos led 14-9 at halftime.