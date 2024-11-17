Broncos lead Falcons 21-6 at halftime

The Broncos are back in Denver after two straight road losses and the comforts of home are agreeing with them on Sunday.

Bo Nix capped the team’s first possession with a touchdown pass and he’d lead two more scoring drives before time ran out in the second quarter. The second of those drives came in the final minutes of the second quarter and it ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Mims that put Denver up 21-6 over the Falcons.

Nix was 17-of-19 for 192 yards and he completed 12 straight passes at one point. The first touchdown went to tight end Nate Adkins and the Broncos ganged up to push running back Javonte Williams into the end zone for the team’s third score.

The Falcons had a couple of long drives of their own, but they both ended with field goals and that’s not going to be enough to get them to their seventh win.