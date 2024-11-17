 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Broncos lead Falcons 21-6 at halftime

  
Published November 17, 2024 05:25 PM

The Broncos are back in Denver after two straight road losses and the comforts of home are agreeing with them on Sunday.

Bo Nix capped the team’s first possession with a touchdown pass and he’d lead two more scoring drives before time ran out in the second quarter. The second of those drives came in the final minutes of the second quarter and it ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Mims that put Denver up 21-6 over the Falcons.

Nix was 17-of-19 for 192 yards and he completed 12 straight passes at one point. The first touchdown went to tight end Nate Adkins and the Broncos ganged up to push running back Javonte Williams into the end zone for the team’s third score.

The Falcons had a couple of long drives of their own, but they both ended with field goals and that’s not going to be enough to get them to their seventh win.