Broncos lead Raiders 14-7 at halftime

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:26 PM

The Broncos’ bid to stay on top of the AFC playoff picture is off to a good start.

Bo Nix ran for a touchdown to cap a long opening drive and Marvin Mims returned a punt 48 yards for a score in the second quarter to give Denver a 14-7 lead over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Nix’s score came after a 14-play game-opening drive ate up nearly nine minutes of the first quarter. Nix is also 16-of-20 for 110 yards through the air after 30 minutes of play.

The Raiders answered with a Geno Smith touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers, but three sacks of Smith helped keep their offense from finding any other success before the end of the half.

The third of those sacks came on a fourth down with three seconds left in the half. The Broncos passed on a 62-yard field goal try in order to try a Hail Mary that fell incomplete.