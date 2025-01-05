Broncos march toward the playoffs with dominant first half over Chiefs’ JV

Barring a second-half meltdown of epic proportions, the Broncos will be the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Denver leads Kansas City 24-0 at halftime. If the Broncos win, they clinch the seventh and final playoff berth in the conference.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been excellent, completing his first 18 passes before finally throwing an incompletion on his 19th and final pass of the first half. Nix also has seven carries for 47 yards.

It doesn’t hurt the Broncos that the Chiefs are playing their junior varsity team. Carson Wentz is in at quarterback, Carson Steele is their leading rusher and Nikko Remigio is their leading receiver.

The Broncos are 30 minutes of football from a trip to Buffalo in the playoffs.