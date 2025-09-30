 Skip navigation
Broncos out-gained Bengals by 353 yards, largest margin in an NFL game this year

  
Published September 30, 2025 05:12 AM

The Broncos’ win over the Bengals on Monday night was even more dominant than the 28-3 final score would suggest.

The Broncos gained 512 yards of total offense, while their defense held the Bengals to 159 yards. That yardage differential of 353 total yards was the biggest yardage differential in any game this season — more than 100 yards greater than the previous biggest yardage differential of this season, which was the Bills out-gaining the Jets by 249 yards in Week Two.

Denver’s 512 yards of offense was the most they’ve had in any game since 2014, when Peyton Manning was their starting quarterback.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for 326 yards. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw for 125. The Broncos’ starting running back, J.K. Dobbins, had 101 rushing yards, and backup RJ Harvey added 58. The Bengals’ top runner, Chase Brown, gained 40 yards, and no one else on the Bengals rushed for more than five yards.

It was one of the most dominant wins any team has put together this season, and a disaster for a Bengals team that has now lost two straight blowouts in two games without Joe Burrow.