Broncos place RB Tyler Badie on injured reserve after Week 4 back injury

Broncos running back Tyler Badie avoided a serious outcome on Sunday, after he suffered a back injury against the Jets. And while his prognosis is positive, he’ll be missing some time.

On Saturday, the Broncos placed Badie on injured reserve.

Earlier this week, coach Sean Payton said Badie was “possibly” a candidate for IR.

The Broncos also elevated inside linebacker Levelle Bailey from the practice squad in advance of Sunday’s home game against the Raiders.

The 24-year-old Badie was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2022. The Broncos signed him off the Baltimore practice squad in late 2022.