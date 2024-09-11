 Skip navigation
Broncos put Audric Estime on IR, sign Michael Burton to active roster

  
Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime is going to miss at least the next four games.

The team placed Estime on injured reserve Wednesday. Estime injured his ankle in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks. The fifth-round pick had two carries for 14 yards in his regular season debut.

Estime also missed time during the offseason after having surgery on his knee. Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Blake Watson are the remaining backs on the depth charts.

The Broncos filled Estime’s roster spot by signing fullback Michael Burton to the active roster from the practice squad. Burton was elevated to play in the opener and saw action on 36 snaps.