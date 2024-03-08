Broncos restructure the contract of Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos made several moves Friday to shed money from their salary cap.

The latest is a restructure of offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey’s contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The move creates an additional $11 million in cap space by restructuring Mike McGlinchey’s contract.

McGlinchey, 29, joined the Broncos a year ago after five seasons in San Francisco. He started 16 of 17 games.

The Broncos also restructured receiver Tim Patrick’s deal and they released tight end Chris Manhertz. Those two moves created more than $10 million in cap space.

Their release of safety Justin Simmons on Thursday created $14.5 million in cap space.