Broncos rookie CB Riley Moss out after core muscle surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos rookie CB Riley Moss out after core muscle surgery

  
Published August 2, 2023 02:26 PM

Broncos rookie cornerback Riley Moss will miss the rest of training camp.

Head coach Sean Payton said at his Wednesday press conference that Moss had core muscle surgery in Philadelphia. Moss is expected to be out four weeks, which would allow him to return for the start of the regular season if all goes well.

Moss was a third-round pick in April. He had 158 tackles, 11 interceptions, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while at Iowa.

The Broncos finalized the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau on Wednesday. Pat Surtain II, K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, and Tremon Smith are some of the other available cornerbacks in Denver.