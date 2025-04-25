Broncos select CB Jahdae Barron with No. 20 overall pick

The Broncos have added to their defense.

Denver has selected cornerback Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Barron, 23, spent five seasons with Texas. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024, also winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football last season.

In 57 games with 39 starts for the Longhorns, Barron recorded 32 passes defensed with eight interceptions. He led the SEC with five picks in 2024.

If a team wanted to pick a quarterback in front of the Steelers, they could have traded with the Broncos. But that did not happen as Denver stayed at No. 20 overall and selected a player.