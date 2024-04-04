Broncos sign C Sam Mustipher to one-year deal

The Broncos have added an interior lineman.

Denver announced on Thursday that the club has signed center Sam Mustipher to a one-year deal.

Mustipher, 27, spent last season with the Ravens. He appeared in nine games with two starts playing 202 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with Chicago, spending his first four seasons with the club. He served as the Bears’ full-time starting center in 2021 and 2022, playing nearly every offensive snap.

Mustipher has appeared in 52 total games with 42 starts.