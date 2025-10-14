 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Broncos sign S J.T. Gray

  
Published October 14, 2025 11:52 AM

The Broncos made a move to bolster their special teams this week.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football had the first report that they are signing safety J.T. Gray off of the Ravens’ practice squad. The move reunites Gray with Broncos head coach Sean Payton and special teams coach Darren Rizzi.

Gray played for the two men when they held the same jobs with the Saints. Gray was a member of the NFC South team from 2018 to 2024 and developed into one of the league’s top special teams players during his time in New Orleans.

Gray was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a second-team All-Pro two other times during his run with the Saints. He has 103 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries over the course of his career.