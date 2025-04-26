 Skip navigation
Broncos take Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw in sixth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 05:45 PM

The Broncos used the final pick of the sixth round on a punter.

Denver selected Florida’s Jeremy Crawshaw with the 216th overall pick.

Matt Haack, who punted for the Giants in four games last season, is the only punter on the roster and likely on his way out now that the Broncos have selected the draft’s highest-rated punter.

Crawshaw averaged 45.7 yards on 59 punts last season, ranking fifth in NCAA FBS. He had a net of 52.4 yards, with 25 of his punts inside the 20.

He punted for the Gators for five seasons, finishing with a 46.4-yard average. In 2022 and 2023, Crawshaw led the nation in gross average at 47.9 and 48.9 respectively.