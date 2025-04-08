Broncos TE Lucas Krull signs exclusive rights tender

Tight end Lucas Krull has signed his exclusive rights tender with the Broncos, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

It gives him an opportunity to remain the third tight end behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.

The Broncos also tendered outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, defensive back Devon Key and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson on March 4. Tillman signed his one-year tender last week.

Krull went undrafted in 2022, signing with the Saints. He played one game as a rookie, seeing 11 snaps on offense.

When the Saints cut Krull out of the preseason in 2023, Krull joined the Broncos’ practice squad. He has played 20 games with four starts the past two seasons, seeing action on 465 offensive snaps and 163 on special teams.

Krull, 26, has 27 receptions for 247 yards and a touchdown.