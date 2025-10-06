Broncos to place Ben Powers on injured reserve

Broncos left guard Ben Powers played all 74 offensive snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles, but he injured a biceps during the game.

Mike Klis of 9News reports that Powers’ injury will land him on injured reserve.

Powers will have to miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return, but it sounds as if he will need longer than that. Klis reports it’s a two-month injury.

Powers has started 40 of a possible 40 games since signing with the Broncos as a free agent in 2023.

He has not missed a game since 2021 when he was with the Ravens and had a foot injury that kept him out the final four games.