Broncos to sign Yasir Durant

  
Published July 31, 2023 12:03 PM

The Broncos are bringing in some help up front.

Denver has signed Yasir Durant, the team announced on Monday.

Durant, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Mizzou in 2020. He started his career with the Chiefs, appearing in 11 games with one start as a rookie. He then played for New England in 2021, appearing in seven games with one start.

After the Patriots waived Durant at the start of the regular season last year, he signed with the Saints’ practice squad. He played one game for New Orleans last year and signed a futures contract with the team. He was let go in mid-June.

As a corresponding roster move, the Broncos waived offensive lineman Christian DiLauro.