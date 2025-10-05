 Skip navigation
Broncos trail Eagles 17-10 in fourth quarter after J.K. Dobbins TD

  
Published October 5, 2025 03:42 PM

The Broncos are trying to make it a game against the Eagles.

J.K. Dobbins put in a 2-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make the score 17-10, Philadelphia.

Dobbins’ touchdown capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive. The Broncos faced just one third down on the possession, converting it with Bo Nix’s 6-yard pass to Courtland Sutton on third-and-2.

Denver has converted just 3-of-12 third downs on the day.

Nix is 16-of-30 for 125 yards. Dobbis has picked up 72 yards on 15 carries.

Denver will have an opportunity to tie the game after sacking Jalen Hurts on third-and-long on the ensuing possession.