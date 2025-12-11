Broncos waive Marcedes Lewis

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is no longer on the Broncos’ active roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Broncos waived Lewis on Thursday. There was no corresponding addition to the 53-man roster.

Lewis played 66 offensive snaps for the Broncos over the last four weeks. He may not be away from the team for long, however.

Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports that Lewis is expected to return to Denver’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

The move could be a sign that the Broncos expect tight end Nate Adkins back from a knee injury. He has been out since late October.