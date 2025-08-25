Broncos waive seven players

The Broncos started making their cuts on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they waived seven players off their roster. That leaves them with 30 more moves to make in order to hit the 53-man limit by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Defensive back Micah Abraham, linebacker Joquin Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, linebacker Andrew Farmer, defensive back Joshua Pickett, guard Xavier Truss, and guard Clay Webb were all let go.

If they go unclaimed, they could return to the Broncos practice squad later this week but there are a lot of players hitting the open market so Denver could go many different directions to fill out that squad.

