nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is 'getting ugly'

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Broncos waive seven players

  
Published August 25, 2025 06:04 PM

The Broncos started making their cuts on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they waived seven players off their roster. That leaves them with 30 more moves to make in order to hit the 53-man limit by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Defensive back Micah Abraham, linebacker Joquin Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, linebacker Andrew Farmer, defensive back Joshua Pickett, guard Xavier Truss, and guard Clay Webb were all let go.

If they go unclaimed, they could return to the Broncos practice squad later this week but there are a lot of players hitting the open market so Denver could go many different directions to fill out that squad.