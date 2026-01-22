 Skip navigation
Broncos WR Pat Bryant up to full practice Thursday

  
Published January 22, 2026 06:15 PM

Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant’s practice participation moved in the right direction on Thursday.

Bryant (concussion) was listed as a full participant after being limited in Wednesday’s session. Bryant had three catches for 32 yards in last Saturday’s overtime win over the Bills and more information on his status against the Patriots will come on Friday.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (foot), center Alex Forsyth (ankle), and wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring) were limited participants for the second straight day. Quarterback Bo Nix (ankle) remained the only player out of practice entirely.

Tackle Frank Crum (ankle), tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), safety JL Skinner (quad), and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) remained full participants for the Broncos.