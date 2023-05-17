 Skip navigation
Broncos wrap up draft class, getting Drew Sanders under contract

  
Published May 17, 2023 02:41 PM

The Broncos have signed third-round draft pick Drew Sanders, the team announced Wednesday.

Sanders’ four-year, $5.7 million deal includes a $1.17 million signing bonus.

It wraps up the Broncos’ signing class, with all five draft picks having agreed to terms or signed their four-year contracts.

The Broncos’ other draft picks are receiver Marvin Mims (second round), safety Riley Moss (third round), safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and interior offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (seventh round).

The Broncos chose Sanders, an Arkansas product, with the 67th overall pick.

He totaled 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five passes defensed in his lone season in Fayetteville.

He joins Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad and Seth Benson at inside linebacker.