Browns’ 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson now finally complete

The Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022. It became complete today when the Texans used the final two picks from the deal.

The Texans clearly have won the deal.

In the deal, Houston received: a 2022 first-round pick (became offensive guard Kenyon Green), a 2022 fourth-round pick (became running back Dameon Pierce), a 2023 first-round pick (became defensive end Will Anderson Jr.), a 2023 third-round pick (became receiver Tank Dell), a 2024 first-round pick (traded back with MIN), a 2024 second-round pick (became cornerback Kamari Lassiter), a 2024 sixth-round pick (became linebacker Jamal Hill) and a 2024 fourth-round pick (became safety Caden Bullock).

The Browns received: Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick (included in the Jerry Jeudy trade).

The Texans, like the Cowboys did in the Herschel Walker trade in 1989, used the extra picks to quickly rebuild their team. They won the AFC South in 2023 and now are one of the betting favorites in the AFC for this season.

Because of injuries and an 11-game suspension, Watson has played 12 games in two seasons.