 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns’ 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson now finally complete

  
Published April 27, 2024 05:13 PM

The Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022. It became complete today when the Texans used the final two picks from the deal.

The Texans clearly have won the deal.

In the deal, Houston received: a 2022 first-round pick (became offensive guard Kenyon Green), a 2022 fourth-round pick (became running back Dameon Pierce), a 2023 first-round pick (became defensive end Will Anderson Jr.), a 2023 third-round pick (became receiver Tank Dell), a 2024 first-round pick (traded back with MIN), a 2024 second-round pick (became cornerback Kamari Lassiter), a 2024 sixth-round pick (became linebacker Jamal Hill) and a 2024 fourth-round pick (became safety Caden Bullock).

The Browns received: Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick (included in the Jerry Jeudy trade).

The Texans, like the Cowboys did in the Herschel Walker trade in 1989, used the extra picks to quickly rebuild their team. They won the AFC South in 2023 and now are one of the betting favorites in the AFC for this season.

Because of injuries and an 11-game suspension, Watson has played 12 games in two seasons.