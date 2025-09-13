Browns activate Quinshon Judkins for Sunday at Ravens

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is ready to make his NFL debut.

The Browns announced on Saturday that Judkins has been activated for Sunday’s game in Baltimore against the Ravens.

On Friday, the Browns officially listed Judkins as questionable for the game, and head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say whether he would play. But he’s now clear to go.

The Browns chose Judkins with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft with the idea that he’d be their starting running back, but after he was accused of domestic violence in July, the Browns hesitated to sign him to his rookie contract. Prosecutors have dropped the charges against him, and the Browns have now signed him and are ready to put him on the field.

The Browns’ running game was a mess last week, with running backs Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford combining for just 37 yards and two first downs on 18 carries. Cleveland is eager to see if Judkins can improve the situation.