Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Browns activate WR Cedric Tillman

  
Published November 8, 2025 01:56 PM

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is back on the 53-man roster in Cleveland.

Tillman was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon and he is expected to play against the Jets on Sunday. Tillman has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Tillman had 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

The Browns also announced that they have signed safety Christopher Edmonds to the active roster. Edmonds has not appeared in any games this season, but he did play in two games in 2024.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (back) was downgraded from questionable to out to round out Saturday’s moves.