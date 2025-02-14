 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns announce five new coaches, three changes in job titles

  
Published February 14, 2025 10:26 AM

The Browns announced a number of changes to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff on Friday.

The announcements included confirmation that Bill Musgrave will take on the quarterbacks coach role in 2025. He spent the last two years as a senior offensive assistant in Cleveland and will be a chief assistant under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Rees’s former spot will be filled by new tight ends coach Christian Jones, who joins the team after working for the Giants.

The Browns have also hired assistant offensive line coach Sanders Davis, assistant special teams coach Kyle Hoke, assistant defensive line coach Adam Morris, and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson. Stephen Bravo-Brown will be the assistant wide receivers coach after working as a special teams assistant the last three years and Nick Charlton will go from offensive assistant/run game specialist to pass game specialist.