Browns announce five new coaches, three changes in job titles

The Browns announced a number of changes to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff on Friday.

The announcements included confirmation that Bill Musgrave will take on the quarterbacks coach role in 2025. He spent the last two years as a senior offensive assistant in Cleveland and will be a chief assistant under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Rees’s former spot will be filled by new tight ends coach Christian Jones, who joins the team after working for the Giants.

The Browns have also hired assistant offensive line coach Sanders Davis, assistant special teams coach Kyle Hoke, assistant defensive line coach Adam Morris, and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson. Stephen Bravo-Brown will be the assistant wide receivers coach after working as a special teams assistant the last three years and Nick Charlton will go from offensive assistant/run game specialist to pass game specialist.