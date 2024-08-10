 Skip navigation
Browns C Luke Wypler will require surgery after fracturing ankle Saturday

  
Browns backup center Luke Wypler fractured his right ankle in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Packers, coach Kevin Stefanski announced after the game.

Wypler will require surgery.

The 2023 sixth-round draft pick was carted off the field with 11:58 remaining in the second quarter after a 7-yard completion from Tyler Huntley to Pierre Strong Jr. The team’s medical staff placed an air cast on Wypler’s lower leg, and he was carted to the X-ray room.

It is another hit for the Browns at the position.

Center Brian Allen went on injured reserve after injuring his calf on the third day of camp.

The Browns also saw wide receiver David Bell (quadriceps) depart with an injury Saturday.