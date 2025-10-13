 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns, Cleveland resolve their pending legal issues for $100 million

  
Published October 13, 2025 07:40 PM

The Browns announced it as a “historic agreement.” The truth is that it’s a run-of-the-mill civil settlement.

The Browns and the City of Cleveland have resolved the pending legal challenges to the team’s intended move to Brook Park.

The Browns will pay $100 million in all. The amount includes the estimated $30 million expense of tearing down the existing stadium and leaving Cleveland with a “pad ready” vacancy.

Is $100 million enough? It depends on how the litigation would have gone. But that’s how every settlement goes. The expense, delay, and uncertainty of litigation is replaced with a clear and unambiguous agreement.

The bottom line is that the Browns now have the green light to leave Cleveland (again), and to build a new Factory of Sadness in the suburbs.