Browns confirm that Denzel Ward suffered a concussion

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was ruled out of Sunday’s win over the Ravens with a head injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Ward was diagnosed with a concussion during his postgame press conference.

It is the sixth documented concussion for Ward since he joined the Browns in 2018. The most recent one came this summer and Ward missed a couple of weeks of work as a result of the injury.

Ward said that he changed his helmet after that concussion and said that he was “not too concerned” about the prospect of suffering further head injuries in the future.

It remains to be seen what Ward’s response will be to his latest injury, but it may be some time before he’s back on the field.