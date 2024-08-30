 Skip navigation
Denzel Ward wearing new helmet after fifth concussion, “not too concerned” about return to field

  
Published August 30, 2024 07:13 AM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returned to the practice field this week after missing a couple of weeks due to a concussion he suffered in practice.

It was the fifth documented concussion that Ward has suffered since entering the NFL in 2018 and Ward confirmed on Thursday that he never considered walking away from the game due to the brain injuries. He did go to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with members of his family in hopes of “easing their minds” about his decision to continue playing and he has moved to a different helmet model that is designed to offer better protection against concussions, which are both reasons why he feels comfortable returning to action.

“I’m not too concerned about it,” Ward said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “People worry about the number I’ve had, but I can’t let that affect me. I feel good. I’m excited for the season. I’m a football player, and I’m doing what I’ve loved to do since I was a little kid. I don’t think about getting hurt when I go out there. It’s not too hard for me to put it behind me.”

Ward was named one of the Browns’ captains for the 2024 season and that underscores his value to the team, so there will be plenty of people hoping that he’ll be able to avoid any further need to contemplate his football future this season.