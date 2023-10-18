Browns’ defense is downright dominant

The Browns is indeed the Browns. This year, that is a very good thing.

Cleveland’s defense has established a historic pace through five games. As previously noted, the 1,002 yards allowed by the Browns are the fewest through five games since 1971, and the third fewest of all time. Considering how dramatically the game has skewed toward offense in the past 52 years, it’s an amazing accomplishment.

The Browns are giving up 200.4 yards per game. That’s more than 60 yards per game less than the Ravens have allowed (260.8 per game) and far fewer than the third-place 49ers, at 278 yards per game.

The Browns also have held opponents to a league-low 23.1 percent success rate on third-down conversions. The Falcons are second at 31.3 percent.

Cleveland also has allowed only 52 first downs, or 10.4 per game. The second-place team, the Buccaneers, is at 94 — 18.8 per game.

The weirdest aspect of the defense dominance is the fact that the Browns are barely above .500, at 3-2. If they can get a little more consistency on offense, they can becomes one of the best teams in the AFC — and potentially contend for the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl berth.