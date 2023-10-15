Browns have allowed fewest yards through five games since 1971

At a time when the Dolphins are flirting on a weekly basis with the record for the most yards gained through a given number of games, the Browns are accomplishing the exact opposite.

Per the NFL, the Browns have allowed only 1,002 yards through five games. That’s the fewest since the 1971 Colts, who allowed 836 yards through five games. And it’s the third fewest allowed in five games, behind the ’71 Colts and the 1970 Vikings, who gave up 945.

On Sunday, the Browns held the 49ers to only 215 yards. Cleveland also kept the 49ers from setting a franchise record with what would have been 16 straight regular-season victories.

The Browns hit the road for the next two weeks, with games at the Colts and at the Seahawks.