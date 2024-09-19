Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. pleads no contest to disorderly conduct

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. entered a plea to resolve charges stemming from his August arrest on domestic violence charges.

Hall pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct in Avon, Ohio on Thursday. He received a 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation and a $250 fine.

Per Fox8.com, Hall told the judge that he is going to counseling after the incident with his fiancee, who filed a motion to remove a protection order against Hall last week.

The NFL put Hall on the Commissioner’s Exempt list as a result of the initial charge and he remains on paid leave now. With the case resolved, the league could move to discipline him under the Personal Conduct Policy.