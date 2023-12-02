Browns elevate Joe Flacco, CB AJ Green to active roster for Week 13

Joe Flacco is officially eligible to start Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The Browns announced on Saturday that they’ve elevated Flacco and cornerback AJ Green from the practice squad to the active roster.

Flacco, 38, signed with Cleveland’s practice squad on Nov. 20. He’s set to be the team’s fourth starting quarterback this season after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion last week. Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for this week’s game.

“I think Joe has a good grasp of our system, of what we’re trying to do,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Friday press conference. “We have 48 hours here, so we’ll meet some more and make sure he has all the answers that he needs.”

In five appearances with four starts for the Jets last year, Flacco completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Browns have also downgraded backup offensive tackle James Hudson to questionable for personal reasons.