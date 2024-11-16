Browns elevate Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game vs. Saints

Kadarius Toney is now in a position to make his Browns debut.

Among several Saturday roster moves, Cleveland announced that the club has elevated Toney from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Toney signed with the Browns’ practice squad back in September after the Chiefs cut him in the roster reduction to 53 players. Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, had made several on-field errors during the 2023 season. He also dealt with an injury and ended up playing only 13 games. He caught 27 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and had 11 carries for 31 yards last year. He did not appear in a game after Week 15.

The Giants’ No. 20 overall pick in 2021, Toney has caught 82 passes for 760 yards with three touchdowns in 32 carer games. He also has 21 carries for 119 yards with a TD.

Additionally, Cleveland has signed defensive tackle Sam Kamara and defensive end Emerson Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

And offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) has been downgraded to out.