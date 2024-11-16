 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns elevate Kadarius Toney for Sunday’s game vs. Saints

  
Published November 16, 2024 12:49 PM

Kadarius Toney is now in a position to make his Browns debut.

Among several Saturday roster moves, Cleveland announced that the club has elevated Toney from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Toney signed with the Browns’ practice squad back in September after the Chiefs cut him in the roster reduction to 53 players. Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, had made several on-field errors during the 2023 season. He also dealt with an injury and ended up playing only 13 games. He caught 27 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and had 11 carries for 31 yards last year. He did not appear in a game after Week 15.

The Giants’ No. 20 overall pick in 2021, Toney has caught 82 passes for 760 yards with three touchdowns in 32 carer games. He also has 21 carries for 119 yards with a TD.

Additionally, Cleveland has signed defensive tackle Sam Kamara and defensive end Emerson Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

And offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) has been downgraded to out.